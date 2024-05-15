QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,441 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,938 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 284,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MFG opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.