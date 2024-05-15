3,625 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

