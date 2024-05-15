QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,291 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $215.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.14 and a 200 day moving average of $236.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

