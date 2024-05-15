Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 351,075 United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 351,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.22% of United States Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNG opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $989.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

