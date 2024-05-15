Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 16,070 Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Spok at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 162.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $90,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $305.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.60%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

