Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

