QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Rithm Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 301,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 63,912 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,836,000 after buying an additional 94,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

