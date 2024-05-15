Horizon Technology Finance Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $42,960.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,991.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Further Reading

