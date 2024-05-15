Fortis Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS opened at C$55.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$49.82 and a twelve month high of C$61.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Fortis

In other news, Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65. In other Fortis news, Director Margarita Dilley purchased 960 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,027.20. Also, Director Brian Slocum acquired 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,971.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,851 shares of company stock valued at $111,115. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.04.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

