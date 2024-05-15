Fortis Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Shares of FTS opened at C$55.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$49.82 and a twelve month high of C$61.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.
In other news, Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65. In other Fortis news, Director Margarita Dilley purchased 960 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,027.20. Also, Director Brian Slocum acquired 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,971.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,851 shares of company stock valued at $111,115. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
