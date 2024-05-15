Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $8.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

