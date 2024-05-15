Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 4th

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Kelly Services has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.
Kelly Services Trading Up 2.0 %
Kelly Services stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
