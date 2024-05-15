Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 4th

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Kelly Services has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Kelly Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Kelly Services stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

