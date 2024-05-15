70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 3rd

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$911.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$887.55 million.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

