Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.07% of Ameris Bancorp worth $222,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABCB opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

