Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733,333 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP's holdings in Global Payments were worth $220,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,657,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

