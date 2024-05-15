Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,718,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of Textron worth $218,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,948,000 after purchasing an additional 220,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,923,000 after acquiring an additional 596,214 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Textron by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,503,000 after acquiring an additional 477,720 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Textron by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Textron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66,999 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Trading Up 0.2 %

TXT opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

