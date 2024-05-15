Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,138,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of Bunge Global worth $215,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,435,000 after buying an additional 664,632 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,819 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 169,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 355,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.97. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

