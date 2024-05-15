Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $213,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 172,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 111.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Enstar Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $311.96 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $225.81 and a 52 week high of $314.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

