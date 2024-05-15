Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $212.37 Million Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.30% of International Bancshares worth $212,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 37.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 68.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Price Performance

IBOC opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $60.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBOC

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.