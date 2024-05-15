Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Rockwell Automation worth $210,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $270.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.66 and its 200-day moving average is $283.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,547. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.