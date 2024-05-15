ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of ABM Industries worth $210,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 215,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 932,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 240,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

