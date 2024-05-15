Jump Financial LLC Sells 89,155 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,155 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after acquiring an additional 169,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,443,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after acquiring an additional 435,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in FMC by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,345 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

FMC opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

