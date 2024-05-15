Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.10 Per Share

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Irish Continental Group Stock Performance

LON:ICGC opened at GBX 471 ($5.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £774.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,519.35 and a beta of 1.03. Irish Continental Group has a 1 year low of GBX 364 ($4.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 486.20 ($6.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 432.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 406.62.

Get Irish Continental Group alerts:

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.