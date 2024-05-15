Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS.

Shares of DT opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

Several analysts recently commented on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $1,715,331 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

