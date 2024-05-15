Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.63. Millennial Lithium shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 832,799 shares trading hands.
Millennial Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$395.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 38.93 and a quick ratio of 38.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.04.
Millennial Lithium Company Profile
Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Millennial Lithium
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 4 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Insiders are Buying
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Can a Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney Bundle Fend Off Netflix?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Live Nation’s Revenue Funnels Deliver a Half-Billion-Dollar Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.