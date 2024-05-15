Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Down 16.7%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 118,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 396,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Atomic Uranium project consists of approximately of 50,440 contiguous acres in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.