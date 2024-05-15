CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.88

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and traded as low as $25.83. CHS shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 25,323 shares traded.
CHS Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77.
CHS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%.
Institutional Trading of CHS
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
