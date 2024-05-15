Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $802.66

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 802.66 ($10.08) and traded as low as GBX 791.60 ($9.94). Lindsell Train Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 800 ($10.05), with a volume of 514 shares traded.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 802.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 835.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 million, a PE ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Lindsell Train Investment Trust

In other Lindsell Train Investment Trust news, insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of £802.57 ($1,008.00) per share, with a total value of £40,128.50 ($50,400.03). In the last three months, insiders have bought 517 shares of company stock valued at $37,850,250. Corporate insiders own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.