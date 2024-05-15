Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,500. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Keller Group traded as high as GBX 1,304 ($16.38) and last traded at GBX 1,302 ($16.35), with a volume of 2663855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,136 ($14.27).

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.64), for a total value of £108,476.98 ($136,243.38). 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The stock has a market cap of £964.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,061.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 918.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,719.01%.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

