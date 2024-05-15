Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 14%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 13,302,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 650% from the average session volume of 1,772,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

