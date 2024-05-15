Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Down 8.8%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02). 2,179,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,512,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.49. The firm has a market cap of £13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

