Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Shares Down 8.4%

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.06 ($0.03). Approximately 339,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 438,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.92.

About Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

