Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,145.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The company traded as high as GBX 4,145 ($52.06) and last traded at GBX 4,090.11 ($51.37), with a volume of 2091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,075 ($51.18).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CKN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.32) to GBX 4,500 ($56.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.24) to GBX 4,320 ($54.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($62.17) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,492.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,972.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,480.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,722.63%.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.18), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($960,813.55). In other Clarkson news, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.24), for a total transaction of £187,120 ($235,016.33). Also, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.18), for a total transaction of £764,999.75 ($960,813.55). 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

