Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.76.

RBLX stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,650 shares of company stock worth $12,155,579 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Roblox by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

