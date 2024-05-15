Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30), Zacks reports.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. Spyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

