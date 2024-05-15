Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30), Zacks reports.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. Spyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

