Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Trading Up 13.2%

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 489.05 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 489.05 ($6.14). 268,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 111,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432 ($5.43).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 354.38. The company has a market cap of £231.93 million, a PE ratio of 2,273.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,684.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zotefoams Company Profile

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift bought 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £21,350.86 ($26,815.95). In related news, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.43), for a total value of £7,123.68 ($8,947.10). Also, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £21,350.86 ($26,815.95). Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.