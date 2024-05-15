Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,621. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

