Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $989.36.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $984.64 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $942.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $904.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,766. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

