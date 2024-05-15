Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GBIO stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Generation Bio by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 209,462 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Generation Bio by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Generation Bio by 72.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 406,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 170,343 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

