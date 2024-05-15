Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.31.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $301.54 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $186.75 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.15 and a 200-day moving average of $296.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

