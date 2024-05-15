Insider Buying: Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Purchases 5,510 Shares of Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Fillinger bought 5,510 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,037.91.

Interfor Stock Up 2.7 %

IFP opened at C$18.15 on Wednesday. Interfor Co. has a 12 month low of C$16.78 and a 12 month high of C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$933.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IFP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

