Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neuronetics

Neuronetics Stock Performance

STIM opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neuronetics

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $70,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,146.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neuronetics news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 22,377 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $70,711.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $70,915.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,750 shares of company stock valued at $346,775. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,938 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 776,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195,834 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.