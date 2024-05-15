TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. Purchases 11,789 Shares of Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 11,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $100,560.17. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 511,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
TruBridge Price Performance
NASDAQ TBRG opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76.
TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
TruBridge Company Profile
TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.
