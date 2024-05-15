Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells 5,957 Shares of Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Corro Pedro Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Corro Pedro Del sold 1,086 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $13,705.32.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,898,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 225,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

