AGF Management Ltd. Sells 9,150 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EEM opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

