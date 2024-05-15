Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FUN stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

