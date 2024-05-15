Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $250.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.79. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $198.52 and a twelve month high of $256.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,207 shares of company stock worth $8,108,486 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

