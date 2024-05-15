Jump Financial LLC Purchases 3,952 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 169.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in RH by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RH by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of RH by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in RH by 14.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $290.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.54. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.14 and its 200-day moving average is $269.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RH

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.