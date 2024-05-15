Jump Financial LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,455 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $233,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $56.51.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

