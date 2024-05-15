Jump Financial LLC Lowers Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 936,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after buying an additional 5,752,397 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,885,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,850 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,625,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after buying an additional 1,603,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,593,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,151,000 after buying an additional 1,239,966 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

