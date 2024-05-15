General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 454.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after buying an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 518.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after buying an additional 1,068,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 175.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,615,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Down 0.3 %

GM stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

